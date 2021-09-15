Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 873,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nutrien worth $52,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Nutrien by 287.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 82.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NTR traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. 65,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

