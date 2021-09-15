Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.20. 567,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,698,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average of $156.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.