Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Lowered by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,399 shares of company stock worth $3,136,087. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Ciena stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

