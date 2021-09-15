Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cimpress by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

