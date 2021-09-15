Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,817 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,369,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $51,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price target on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

