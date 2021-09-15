Citigroup Inc. Buys 231,229 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 231,229 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $43,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.