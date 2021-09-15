Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $49,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 63.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $661.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $677.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

