Citigroup Inc. Purchases 18,135 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $47,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.52 and its 200-day moving average is $166.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

