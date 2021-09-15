Citigroup Raises The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $60.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 25.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 78,187 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 123,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.