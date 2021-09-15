Civista Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

CIVB opened at $22.28 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

