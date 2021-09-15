Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce $917.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $866.70 million to $945.70 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $779.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLH traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.23. 544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,844. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

