ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Shares of CTR stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. 9,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,619. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

