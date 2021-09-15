CloakCoin Price Hits $0.71 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $3,784.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00033162 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,698,277 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

