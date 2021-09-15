CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Up 3,050.0% in August

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 3,050.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLHI opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

