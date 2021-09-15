Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $334.30. 114,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.96. The company has a market cap of $352.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

