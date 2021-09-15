Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $652,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 11.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.17. 61,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

