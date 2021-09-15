Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $144.68. The company had a trading volume of 174,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $403.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,035,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,644,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

