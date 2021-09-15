Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.43. 90,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,278. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.