Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $4.75 Million Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 114,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. Kronos Bio makes up 1.0% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

KRON stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -2.97.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,578.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.