Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $492,157.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,263,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,481,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $71,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $259,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,981 shares of company stock valued at $716,273. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

