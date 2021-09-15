Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.57 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DNAY opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codex DNA (DNAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.