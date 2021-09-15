Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $17.46 on Monday. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $389.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,774,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 646,861 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 445,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

