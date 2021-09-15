Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $82.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.