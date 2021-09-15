Comparing HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and InPlay Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 34.36 -$101.46 million N/A N/A InPlay Oil $31.31 million 2.20 -$84.08 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HighPeak Energy and InPlay Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00

HighPeak Energy currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.47%. InPlay Oil has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 122.77%. Given InPlay Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy -6.45% -1.24% -1.07% InPlay Oil 70.19% 0.76% 0.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats HighPeak Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

