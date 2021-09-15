Comparing Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Plaza Retail REIT and Crown Castle International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 Crown Castle International 0 5 7 0 2.58

Plaza Retail REIT presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. Crown Castle International has a consensus price target of $197.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Profitability

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle International 18.62% 12.30% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Crown Castle International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.01 $1.06 billion $6.78 27.91

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Plaza Retail REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

