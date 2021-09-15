Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CODI stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -229.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at about $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after acquiring an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

