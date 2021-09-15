CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €82.00 ($96.47).

COP stock opened at €81.10 ($95.41) on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 60.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

