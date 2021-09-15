Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.87. 9,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,249,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.