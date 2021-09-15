Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.87. 9,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,249,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.40.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.
See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.