Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Core Laboratories worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

