CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $164.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.33.

Shares of COR opened at $147.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.95. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.