Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 273,114 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. abrdn plc owned about 0.26% of Costco Wholesale worth $460,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $460.85. The company had a trading volume of 36,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.72 and its 200 day moving average is $392.44. The company has a market cap of $203.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.