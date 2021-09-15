Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Country Garden from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

CTRYF stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

