Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Sells $1,884,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,431,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 40,171 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,045.13.

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,935,981.82.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48.

COUR stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $338,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.