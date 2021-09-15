Cowen Cuts Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $8.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 369,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $494.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

