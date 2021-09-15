Creative Planning Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth $240,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 48.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 87,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth $3,021,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 204.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

