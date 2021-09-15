Creative Planning Buys Shares of 10,338 U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

USX stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $420.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $475.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.