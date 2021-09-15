Creative Planning Buys Shares of 10,338 U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.
USX stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $420.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.33.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile
US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
