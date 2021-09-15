Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 84.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 38.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 55,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 103.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 80,432 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

FBIO stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

