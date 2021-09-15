Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,258 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

