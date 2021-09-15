Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

HUT stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

