Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,054 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.