Creative Planning Sells 10,650 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.