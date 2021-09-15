Creative Planning Sells 2,662 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

