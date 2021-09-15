Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €4.47 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €4.47 ($5.26) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 44.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.00 ($9.41). 3,765,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.29.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

