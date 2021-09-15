Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

