Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 70.2% in August

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,081,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

