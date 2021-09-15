Critical Review: Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) versus Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -129.43% -69.57% -42.74% Outbrain N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Outbrain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.38 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Outbrain $767.14 million 1.20 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and Outbrain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Outbrain beats Grom Social Enterprises on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Outbrain

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

