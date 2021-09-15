Critical Survey: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) vs. G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Histogen and G1 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $2.06 million 17.30 -$18.77 million ($1.02) -0.84 G1 Therapeutics $45.28 million 13.04 -$99.25 million ($2.62) -5.32

Histogen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G1 Therapeutics. G1 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Histogen and G1 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 2 0 3.00 G1 Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Histogen presently has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 274.71%. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.20%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than Histogen.

Volatility & Risk

Histogen has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and G1 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -1,045.49% -99.84% -66.52% G1 Therapeutics -160.84% -49.38% -38.39%

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats Histogen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

