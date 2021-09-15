CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is Draper Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 2.0% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of -309.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,254 shares of company stock valued at $68,833,228. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

