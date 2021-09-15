Crowny Price Reaches $0.0219 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $168,546.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 42.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00122410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00180704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.33 or 0.99698766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.66 or 0.07179375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00860812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

