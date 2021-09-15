CryptoPing Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $76.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00126454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00178418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.47 or 0.07386434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.75 or 0.99887548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00913950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.